Morocco faces down COVID spread with tough rules

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — With air and sea borders closed for months and eight cities barring people from entering or leaving, Morocco has been pulling out the stops to stanch the spread of coronavirus. Still, the kingdom on the Atlantic coast, a magnet for tourists in better times, has registered more than 110,000 positive cases since March and has seen more than 2,000 virus-related deaths — the highest among its North African neighbors. Police checks are part of the scenery in hard-hit Casablanca, the country’s economic powerhouse. Marrakech, a major tourist destination, is at a standstill. Police checks in Casablanca markets and closed-off beaches are a signal for citizens to respect the country’s strict anti-virus orders.