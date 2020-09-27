One year later: Columbia County officials search for leads in murder

LEEDS (WKOW) -- September 27, 2020 marks one year since the homicide of Keith R. Wolf, 35, of rural Poynette.

Authorities say Wolf was at his home with his family on September 27, 2019, when he went to the basement to investigate a noise. Shortly after he was shot Wolf died due to the injuries.

The autopsy led authorities to investigate the death as a homicide.

Now a year into the investigation, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office is coming out with a release, saying, "We recognize that relationships, people, and perspectives change over time. It is not too late to come forward. Further, there are times when people are unknowingly brought into a situation by the persons responsible. Our law enforcement techniques allow us to rule out innocent persons or those who were inadvertently involved. Please share your information with us to allow us to assess its relevance."

The sheriff's office also share that due to technology recently made available them, they received new investigative leads from the forensic evidence obtained at Wolf's home the night of his death.

The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information contact Detective Sergeant Tim Schultz at 608-742-4166 or timothy.Schultz@co.columbia.wi.us.

You can also contact Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-293-TIPS (8477), by emailing a tip by visiting Tipsubmit.com or by texting “CRIMES” using the keyword “TIPCOSO.”

There is an reward up to $2,500 for information which leads to the arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.

The investigation is continuing to bring answers and justice to Wolf's family, loved ones and community.