Portand, Oregon, police detain people at downtown rally

PORTLAND (AP) — Portland police Saturday night detained anti-police brutality protesters who had gathered downtown. Shortly after 9 p.m., officers tackled protesters and detained them as the crowd of several hundred people yelled at them. Police told protesters to move back and get out of the street as they made the arrests. Protesters chanted: “No good cops in a racist system!” Protesters shot fireworks at police. KOIN-TV posted a video in which police warn that protesters who hurl projectiles will be subject to arrest. Earlier Saturday, police said a right-wing rally and counter-protests largely dispersed without serious violence.