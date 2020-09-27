Son of first to die of COVID in Milwaukee asks community to take pandemic seriously

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The son of the first person to die in Milwaukee County is pleading with people to take the pandemic seriously.

Elvaughn Riley's father Lawrence died six months ago, at 66-years-old.

Riley now visits his father's grave site each Sunday with a group of friends.

As they remember him six months later, Riley says it's hard to ignore the more than 1,200 in Wisconsin who have died from the coronavirus

"We didn't see him depart. We didn't see him take his last breath. I think that would have given us a bit of peace. We don't know how he was or if he suffered, Elvaughn Riley told WISN-TV. "That means more families are going to go through what I went through."

He says he hopes people hear his warning, wear face masks and take the virus seriously.