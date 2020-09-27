Swiss vote on limiting jobs, residency for EU citizens

GENEVA (AP) — Voters in Switzerland are casting their ballots on a nationalist party’s proposal to limit the number of European Union citizens allowed to live and work in their country. The measure is championed by the populist Swiss People’s Party. It wants to give preferential access to jobs, social protection and benefits to people from Switzerland over those from the 27-nation bloc that surrounds it. If passed, the proposal would further strain the rich Alpine’s country’s deep and lucrative ties to the EU, of which it isn’t a member. It could also lead to reciprocal disadvantages for millions of Swiss citizens if they want to live or work in the EU.