The Brewers clinch postseason berth despite loss on Sunday

It wasn't pretty, but the Milwaukee Brewers are postseason bound for the third straight season despite losing 5-2 to St. Louis on Sunday.

Harrison Bader tripled and homered to help the St. Louis Cardinals clinch a postseason berth on the final day of the regular season with a 5-2 win over the Brewers.

St. Louis will be the fifth seed in the NL and will open a three-game wild-card series at San Diego on Wednesday. By winning, the Cardinals avoided having to travel to Detroit for two makeup games Monday.

With the loss, the Brewers needed losses from the Phillies and Giants. That's exactly what happened.

The Phillies lost 5-0 to the Rays, and the Giants lost 5-4 to the Padres to help the Brewers clinch a postseason spot.

Milwaukee ends their regular season with a 29-31 overall record. The Brewers are the eighth and final National League team to qualify for the postseason. Milwaukee will play the top seeded Los Angeles Dodgers starting on Wednesday.