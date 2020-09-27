‘There’s certainly going to be impacts:’ A virtual World Dairy Expo means loss of revenue for Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The World Dairy Expo (WDE) typically attracts tens of thousands of people from across the state, but with the pandemic, Wisconsin's biggest dairy event had to make some changes.

"We're still a little heartbroken about the fact that our global dairy industry is not meeting here this week," Katie Schmitt, Communication Manager for WDE said. "But we are still making sure that we're creating a community online for our exhibitors and attendees."

Schmitt said WDE is also ramping up its social media platforms to make sure people feel connected and stories of America's Dairyland are being told. WDE is also launching a new podcast program called "The Dairy Show."

"The focus of The Dairy Show will be to bring the stories of World Dairy Expo and the resources and technology that we would normally see at our show to people around the world throughout the year," Schmitt said.

The podcast debuts on Tuesday, the same day the expo begins.

While WDE is doing its best to connect people online, the economic impact will still be felt in Madison.

According to Destination Madison, about 65,000 people come to Madison for the event, which draws about $25 million for the city.

"Without having our 65,000 attendees for the event as well as our exhibitors, there's certainly going to be impacts not only to our organization, but also to our local Madison community," Schmitt said.

"We're saddened, not only for ourselves, but for our community and the lack of revenue they'll be seeing this week without our event happening," she said.

