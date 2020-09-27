UN: Yemen’s warring sides to swap more than 1,000 prisoners

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations says Yemen’s warring sides have agreed to exchange more than 1,000 prisoners. Sunday’s agreement is part of a release plan that both sides reached earlier this year as part of a deal that was seen as a breakthrough during 2018 peace talks in Sweden. The U.N. mission in Yemen said the internationally recognized government of Yemen and the Houthi rebels agreed to immediately release a first group of 1,081 detainees and prisoners in accordance with lists of agreed-upon names. Implementation of a peace plan, however, has stumbled amid ongoing military offensives and distrust between the two sides.