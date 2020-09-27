UW student group harvests, gives away free produce

MADISON (WKOW) -- A small group of UW-Madison students is feeding hundreds of others for free. They're making quarantine grocery shopping healthy and affordable.

"I really love growing all of the produce and it's very rewarding for me to see the effect that we're having, that we're able to give away produce to students that need it," said garden director Jenny Zinniker.

F.H. King Students for Sustainable Agriculture, a group of about nine students, harvests its own produce. They have harvested hundreds of pounds of produce out of their one acre plot at Eagle Heights Community Gardens.

Every Sunday afternoon, students line up at East Campus Mall for the weekly Harvest Handouts. Then, the group gives away the produce-- sometimes over 500 pounds-- until it runs out.

"It's really great to get students to experience things that they maybe wouldn't without us," said group member Tyler Beamon.

With Campus Kitchens and other food programs closed, these weekly handouts have become essential for students who rely on on-campus resources.

"It's very important that during COVID you have healthy food available that's not just packaged, because your body needs nourishment," said Zinniker.

Although the harvest season is coming to an end, the group will continue to host virtual panel discussions and workshops on topics like sustainability and the food system. They also hope to develop microwave meals for students living in dorms without access to kitchens.