WDVA reports COVID outbreak at veterans facility

KING (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs is reporting a growing number of cases of COVID-19 at one of the state's long-term care facilities for veterans.

A letter sent Friday to members and family at the Veterans Home at King says there are three more members and three more employees who have been diagnosed with COVID.

Right now, there are eight members and four staff in total who have coronavirus. Six additional staff members also have COVID symptoms and are not working as they wait for test results.

Seven members live in Olson Hall and the other lives in MacArthur, according to the letter from Commandant Tammy Servatius. Three of the staff members who are sick also work in that building.

"We are all working hard towards the recovery of those who have tested positive and expect to know the results of those who have been tested soon," Servatius said in the letter.

The facility has moved members diagnosed with COVID to a quarantined area and a limited number of employees are working with them.

Staff diagnosed with COVID will not return to work until quarantine is complete or they test negative twice after a positive diagnosis.

The facility is taking extra precautions by cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and screening members staff and essential visitors. Non-essential visits are not allowed right now.

The VA facility in Chippewa Falls is reporting positive cases in one member and two employees. The Veterans Home at Union Grove had no positive cases, as of September 17.