Wisconsin senators weigh in on SCOTUS vote before election

(WKOW) - After President Trump officially nominated Amy Coney Barrett Saturday, Wisconsin senators spoke about what their perspectives are on this nomination.

In 2016 Senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin had different positions on how the senate should treat Merrick Garland, former President Obama's nominee to the Supreme Court then.

Now, four years later, with widely different circumstances in play, the two senators have swapped their stances.

Speaking on Upfront on WKOW Sunday morning, Johnson said that because both the Senate and the White House are controlled by Republicans, it's okay for them to confirm a new Supreme Court Justice so close to election day.

With voting already underway Baldwin said the Senate should wait for the results of the election before voting on a new justice.

She's hopeful republicans will concede that point.

"Two of the Republicans in the U.S. Senate have stated they will not move forward with nomination before the election results are in," she said.

Baldwin called the process a power grab that would hurt the "public good."

But Johnson is ready to approve Coney Barrett as soon as possible.

"The game plan is we will have the hearings and we will vote on a confirmation prior to the election," he said, not worried that there will be too many Republican defectors.

Across the country many people have already started to vote and a majority of supporters of both candidates see the court appointment as very important to the election, according to a Marquette Law School poll released last week.

Confirmation hearings for Coney Barrett will start on October 12th before the Senate Judiciary Committee and a vote in the Senate chambers is expected just ten days later.

Since 1975 the average time between nomination and confirmation has been 67 days.