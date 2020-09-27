Wisconsin tops 2,000 COVID-19 cases for 4th straight day

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials reported 2,217 new cases of the coronavirus, the fourth day in a row the state has confirmed more than 2,000 positive tests. The Sunday update showed a positivity rate of 27.6% for the more than 8,000 COVID-19 tests results processed in the last day. A single-day record of 2,817 cases was reported Saturday. The death toll reamined at 1,281 people as no new fatalities were reported Sunday. The COVID Tracking Project ranks Wisconsin third in the country behind North Dakota and South Dakota in the number of new virus cases per capita in the last two weeks.