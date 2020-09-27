With anger at police high, officers face greater danger

CHICAGO (AP) — Recent shootings of police officers and protests that have left scores of officers injured are stark reminders of the dangers facing law enforcement as the country grapples with police killings of African Americans. Statistics compiled by the FBI show so far this year 37 law enforcement officers have been “feloniously killed” in the line of duty compared to 30 such deaths at this point last year. New York has reported hundreds of officers injured during recent protests. Experts and law enforcement officials agree that it is no coincidence that this increase comes at a time when George Floyd’s killing and the resulting nationwide protests have thrust law enforcement officers into the spotlight.