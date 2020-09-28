5 questions heading into Trump and Biden’s first debate

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, will meet on the debate stage for the first time Tuesday night in Cleveland. Millions of voters will get their first opportunity to compare the candidates’ policies and personalities side by side on national television for 90 minutes just five weeks before Election Day. Some of the biggest questions heading into the night are how Trump will handle being on the defensive and how Biden will respond. Each candidate has been trying to cast the other in a negative light and on Tuesday will have a prime-time opportunity to debate the policies and rhetoric underlying those arguments.