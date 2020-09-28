Adams Elementary in Janesville moving temporarily online

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Adams Elementary School in Janesville is temporarily moving to online learning because of the high number of staff who have had close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual.

Because those staff members are now under quarantine, the school is unable to fully staff for face-to-face instruction.

As a result, Adams Elementary will temporarily close for face-to-face instruction at the end of the school day today, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

The closure of Adams will remain in place until Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at which time the School District of Janesville, in consultation with Rock County Public Health, will reevaluate the situation.

For Adams students, this means a pivot to online instruction starting Wednesday, Sept. 30. Online instruction will continue for Adams Elementary School students through Friday, Oct. 9.

More information regarding the online instruction schedule for these students will be sent to families from the Adams principal on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, which will be a non-instructional day for Adams Elementary School students.

During this period of online instruction, school meals (lunch and breakfast) will be available free of charge for curbside pick-up at Adams Elementary School, starting Tuesday, September 29, 2020, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday-Friday. This is in addition to the meal pick-up locations established at Edison, Franklin, and Marshall Middle schools.

Summary for Adams Elementary School families:

• School closure to in-person instruction starts at the end of school today: Monday, September 28, 2020.

• Non-instructional day: Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

• Online instruction: Wednesday, September 30, 2020, through Friday, October 9, 2020, at which time the SDJ will reevaluate the situation with assistance from the RCPHD.

• Free school meals (lunch and breakfast for the following day) available for curbside pick-up between the hours of 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM, Monday through Friday.