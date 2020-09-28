At UN, nations urge overdue reckoning with colonial crimes

PARIS (AP) — Leaders of countries once subjugated to Western powers spoke out about still-stinging scars of colonialism at this year’s U.N. General Assembly. Several leaders evoked global protests inspired by Black Lives Matter and renewed demands for reparations for the slave trade. Others brought up unresolved territorial disputes left over from colonial times. Rwanda’s president said the global movement for racial justice “is not a passing phenomenon.” Sierre Leone’s president gave world nations a 10-year deadline to wrap up the colonial era. Antigua and Barbuda said ex-colonizers should forgive poor-country debt as the pandemic pummels economies. And many called for a more equal relationship on the global stage.