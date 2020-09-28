Belmont schools go virtual temporarily after second student tests positive for COVID-19

BELMONT (WKOW) -- Belmont schools will be closed tomorrow and then classes will be taught virtually for the remainder of the week after a second student tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Dr. Wayne Anderson posted a letter on the Belmont Community Schools Facebook page about the infection Monday afternoon.

"In talking with the Lafayette County Health Department it has been determined that our best course of action is to close down the school district for the remainder of the week," Anderson wrote.

The second student to test positive rode the bus and attended the middle/high school.

Tuesday will be a planning day for school district staff and for the rest of the week school will be held virtually.

While the school building is closed, staff will work to disinfect classrooms, common areas and buses.

All sports practices, games and matches will be canceled for the remainder of the week, to be "hopefully rescheduled," according to the post.