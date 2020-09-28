Bill would restrict access to judges’ personal information

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — In the wake of the fatal shooting of a federal judge’s son in New Jersey, bi-partisan legislation seeks to restrict online access to judges’ personal information. Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez announced the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act on Monday. Anderl, the son of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, was killed in July at the family’s home. The assailant, Roy Den Hollander, was a disgruntled lawyer who had posted anti-feminist screeds and who had a document with information about a dozen female judges around the country. He killed himself shortly after shooting Anderl. Salas’ husband was seriously wounded but survived.