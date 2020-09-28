Bones, apparently human, found during search for woman

WAUSAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a search by more than 100 volunteers for a woman last seen in 2017 has turned up bones that appear to be human in Marinette County. The search for 83-year-old Jeanette Fullerton Sunday near Wausaukee also uncovered some clothing and footwear that matches what Fullerton was wearing when she disappeared. Officials say the findings were about 2 miles her home in a wooded swampy area where recent trail camera photos were discovered of Fullerton from the morning she went missing.