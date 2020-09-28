Brussels imposes curfew on bars as coronavirus cases soar

BRUSSELS (AP) — Brussels authorities are closing bars early in the EU institutions capital city to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Beginning Monday night, all bars and cafes will have to close between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. while any other businesses selling drinks or food will shut down at 10 p.m. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 112,000 coronavirus infections have been recorded in hard-hit Belgium, including 9,974 deaths. From Sept. 17-23, 11,934 new cases were diagnosed, with the biggest spike in Brussels, where the positive rate now averages 9.7% compared to 4.7% in the rest of Belgium.