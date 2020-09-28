Chilly temperatures this week, multiple rain chances

MADISON (WKOW) - After a somewhat warm, mild weekend temperatures take a hit for the work week with highs in the 60s and 50s expected.

A northwesterly wind is bringing in cooler air. Monday afternoon may be a bit breezy, with winds up to 15 mph possible.

Showers moved across southern Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, bringing a total of 0.29 inches of rain to Madison.

September rainfall thus far in Madison is 3.39 inches. The average is 2.87 inches of rain through today's date, therefore we're 0.52 inches above it. An even higher rainfall total is expected by the end of the week.

Multiple shower chances are possible throughout the week.

Very spotty showers are possible Monday throughout the afternoon hours. Although, there will be a lull in the morning hours.

Tuesday will be dry with partly sunny skies.

Rain chances make a comeback Wednesday morning through the afternoon hours, as well as Thursday morning through the afternoon.