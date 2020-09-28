Despite virus-related obstacles, baseball reaches postseason

The 2020 baseball season began with Juan Soto testing positive for COVID-19. Now he’s a 21-year-old batting champion. Perhaps it was fitting. Soto finished atop the National League with a .351 average Sunday, becoming the youngest person to win the batting title in the NL. The Washington outfielder outlasted Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman, who hit .341. Freeman went through his own ordeal with the coronavirus before the season. The fact that he and Soto accomplished this much was emblematic of a regular season that felt chaotic and uncertain at times — but ultimately reached the finish line.