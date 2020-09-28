Dissident Ai Weiwei protests possible extradition of Assange

LONDON (AP) — Chinese contemporary artist Ai Weiwei has staged a silent protest outside London’s Old Bailey court against the possible extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States where he is wanted on an array of espionage charges.. Ai, who visited Assange regularly over the past few years both at the Ecuadorian Embassy and a high security prison in London, said Monday that authorities have to protect the freedom of the press. Assange’s father, John Shipton, was also protesting outside court. He said Ai’s support for his son gives his cause “international meaning.” Assange’s lawyers say he is a journalist who deserves First Amendment protections for exposing U.S. military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan.