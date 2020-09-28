What you need to know to vote in the November election

(WKOW) -- Although the nation will be closely watching the race for president, there are many other state and local elections on the ballot.

Here's a quick guide of what you need to know to make sure your vote is counted.

Voter registration deadlines:

October 14, 2020 - The deadline to register to vote online (by 11:59 p.m.) or by-mail (postmarked).

October 30, 2020 at 5 p.m. - The deadline to register to vote at your clerk's office or other designated location.

You can register at your polling place on Election Day (November 3, 2020).

Register to vote online here or by printing off this form and mailing it to your municipal clerk.

Absentee-by-mail deadlines:

October 29, 2020 at 5 p.m. - The deadline to request an absentee ballot by-mail for regular and overseas voters.

October 30, 2020 at 5 p.m. - The deadline to request an absentee ballot by-mail for indefinitely confined voters and military voters (not on active duty).

Please request your absentee ballot as soon as possible by visiting myvote.wi.gov.

Absentee ballots must arrive at your municipal clerk’s office or polling place by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. The U.S. Postal Service suggests mailing absentee ballots at least one week before Election Day for the General Election.

You can also drop it off at your municipal clerk’s office or at a designated drop off box or site. Voters can even take their completed absentee ballot to their polling place or absentee counting location by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Find my polling place:

CLICK HERE FOR POLLING LOCATIONS Because of the coronavirus, many municipalities have consolidated polling sites to limit the locations for election day, so it's likely you will not vote at your usual location.

When polls will be open:



Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Gov. Evers has authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to assist at various locations at all 72 Wisconsin counties around the state to assist in election day.

Hand hygiene is essential for a safe voting experience for everyone at the polls. Also, wash or sanitize your hands again when arriving at your polling place and before voting.

Election coverage

For complete coverage of voting in Wisconsin, CLICK HERE.