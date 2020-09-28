Evansville Police release surveillance images of retail theft suspect

EVANSVILLE (WKOW) -- The Evansville Police Department is looking for a retail theft suspect after they said he stole from a store over the weekend.

Authorities said the man entered the store at 18 and 19 West Main Street Saturday just before 1 p.m.

He allegedly took items off of a store shelf when attendants weren't looking and then attempted to return them.

The man insisted that his wife purchased the items and he didn't have a receipt. He said he would not take store credit.

Eventually the clerk gave the suspect a cash refund.

Authorities released surveillance images of the man, in hopes of getting information from the public.

If you know who he is, call the Evansville Police Department at (608) 882-2292.