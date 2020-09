DUBUQUE, IA (WKOW) -- A firefighter is injured after an explosion in Dubuque.

They are expected to survive.

The Telegraph Herald reports that a number of buildings were damaged. At least one of them was leveled.

Firefighters were on the scene of a gas leak when the explosion happened.

Officials report the leak happened when a contractor hit a gas main.

There are people displaced by the explosion and they're being helped by the American Red Cross.