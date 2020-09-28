German far-right party fires official over migrant comment

BERLIN (AP) — The far-right Alternative for Germany party has fired a prominent official following reports that he made comments suggesting migrants could be killed. The party confirmed Monday that Christian Lueth had his contract terminated with immediate effect. , Lueth was already suspended from his post as parlimentary spokesman in April after allegedly describing himself as a “fascist.” German media reported that Lueth told a young blogger in February that migrants coming to Germany “could still be shot later on (…) or gassed.” Lueth declined to comment, saying he planned to issue a statement Tuesday. AfD has come under heightened scrutiny from Germany’s domestic intelligence agency amid concern that some factions are flirting with extremism, a charge the party denies.