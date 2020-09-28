Grand jury indicts Texas sheriff on evidence-tampering count

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a Texas sheriff on charges accusing him of destroying or concealing video in an investigation into the death of Javier Ambler, a Black man who died in police custody last year. Williamson County records show Sheriff Robert Chody was booked into his jail Monday on a $10,000 bond. Williamson County prosecutors announced in June an investigation “involving possible tampering with evidence” following Ambler’s death. The 40-year-old man died after Williamson County sheriff’s deputies repeatedly used stun guns on him, despite his pleas that he was sick and couldn’t breathe.