Health care professionals encourage staying in touch with primary care doctors during pandemic

(WKOW) -- Even though you may be seeing the doctor in less-traditional ways, health care professionals encourage you to keep a good relationship with your primary care doctor, especially during this time.

Your primary care doctor is the person who is going to look after your health and wellness, help navigate changes in health care and changes in your body and manage your chronic conditions.

"There's so much information out in the world right now and so much confusion. There's misinformation and obviously people are anxious and fearful, things are changing all the time and so having a trusted care team where you can go to get answers is really important," said Dr. Kirsten Rindfleisch, in the family medicine department at UW Health.

Primary care clinics are no longer under the same restrictions they were in the spring, but there are still some consolidations and safety protocols in place.

You have the option to contact your doctor by phone or online and schedule an in-person or telehealth appointment.