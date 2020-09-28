Iowa County man killed in Saturday morning crash

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- A Cobb man died Saturday morning after a two-vehicle crash near Dodgeville.

Jerry Lee Studnicka, 83, died as a result of the crash about 11:30 a.m. Sept. 26, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Investigators say Studnicka was driving east on U.S. Highway 18 near County CH when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a vehicle traveling in the other direction head-on.

Studnicka's vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed, according to the state patrol.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was transported with non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.