Iowa County sheriff on the lookout for stolen python

We are investigating a burglary in Edmund, Town of Linden. Taken was a Bumblebee Ball Python that is approximately 1.5... Posted by Iowa County Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 28, 2020

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Iowa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of a bumblebee ball python.

The snake is about 1.5 – 2 feet long, according to a post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page.

Authorities believe the python was taken sometime on Saturday, Sept. 26 in Edmund in the town of Lindon, about 10 miles west of Dodgeville.

Anyone with information should contact Deputy Ryan, Iowa County Sheriff's Office, (608) 935-3314.