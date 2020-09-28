Iowa County sheriff on the lookout for stolen python

Iowa County sheriff on the lookout for stolen pythonUpdated
IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Iowa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of a bumblebee ball python.
The snake is about 1.5 – 2 feet long, according to a post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page.
Authorities believe the python was taken sometime on Saturday, Sept. 26 in Edmund in the town of Lindon, about 10 miles west of Dodgeville.
Anyone with information should contact Deputy Ryan, Iowa County Sheriff's Office, (608) 935-3314.