Iraqis concerned after US signals it could close embassy

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi and U.S. officials say the Trump administration has signaled it could close its diplomatic mission in Baghdad if measures are not taken to control rogue armed elements responsible for a recent spate of attacks against U.S. and other interests in the country. A U.S. official said Monday the warning was clear and given to both Iraq’s president and prime minister but that it was not an imminent ultimatum. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about diplomatic discussions.