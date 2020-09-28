Jill Biden to participate in ‘Get Out the Vote’ event in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Jill Biden will visit Madison Monday afternoon for an election event.

The Biden campaign announced the trip over the weekend, saying Biden will participate in a "Get Out the Vote" event and speak about different ways Wisconsin residents can cast their ballot this election year.

Biden will also travel to Waukesha Monday. She is expected to talk about Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan to help Wisconsin's economy recover from the pandemic.

Further information about her visit to Wisconsin has yet to be released.