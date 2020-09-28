Lawsuit challenges Gov. Evers’ COVID-19 emergency declaration

BALSAM LAKE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty, a conservative group, has filed a lawsuit against an emergency order issued by Gov. Tony Evers which prolongs the state's mask mandate.

WILL announced the lawsuit in a press release sent Monday afternoon.

Evers declared a new state of emergency in response to surging COVID-19 cases on college campuses and issued Emergency Order #1 which contained a mandate that those 5 years old and older wear facemask.

The order remains in effect through Nov. 21.

"This motion for an immediate injunction is a recognition that the executive branch in Wisconsin is, thus far, completely undeterred by the constraints of state law and must be reined in," WILL President and General Counsel Rick Esenberg said in a written statement.

A judge is scheduled to hear WILL's lawsuit on Oct. 5, according to the press release.

Conservative legal group @WILawLiberty has filed a suit in Polk County challenging the legality of @GovEvers statewide mask order, which the gov's office and DHS extended last week. pic.twitter.com/FJvYxeracU — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) September 28, 2020

The lawsuit, according to the release, claims the governor does not have the authority to declare multiple emergencies in response to the same disaster.

Evers declared the first state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March. He then attempted to extend it later in the spring.

The Wisconsin State Supreme Court stopped that extension saying that the governor needed the consent of the Legislature to increase the duration of an emergency beyond 60 days.

The Assembly and state Senate have not not approved such an extension.

At the end of July, the governor declared a new state of emergency in response to the pandemic. Under the authority granted to him under a state of emergency, Evers issued a statewide mask mandate.

In response, WILL filed a lawsuit against the order at the end of August.

"Governor Evers cannot seize these time-limited emergency powers more than once without legislative approval," Esenberg said at the time.

In the waning days of that order, the governor issued his third emergency declaration related to the coronavirus, this time in response to spread on college campuses. He again issued a mask mandate.