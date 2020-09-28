Lawyer for Huawei CFO says US evidence misleading

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lawyers for a senior executive for Chinese technology giant Huawei Technologies has argued in a Canadian courtroom that U.S. authorities used a misleading summary that “cherry picks” evidence in requesting her extradition. Canada arrested the daughter of Huawei’s founder at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. The U.S. wants her extradited to face fraud charges. Meng Wanzhou;s arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise. The U.S. says Meng committed fraud by misleading the HSBC bank about the company’s business dealings in Iran.