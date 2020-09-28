Madison Fire Department rescue boat named after retired firefighter

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department is dedicating its newest piece of equipment to a man who worked to save lives for more than two decades.

The rescue airboat is named "The Yapper" after Craig Yapp, the co-founder of the Lake Rescue Team.

The equipment will help the rescue team navigate water and ice during the winter.

Fire Chief Steven Davis says of Yapp, "He's been a mentor to many of us in this organization and I can't think of a better person to name this boat after."

Davis says Yapp played an integral role in helping develop and lead the Lake Rescue Team from its inception in 1983 until he retired in 2006.