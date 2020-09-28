Madison police investigate afternoon stabbing on State St.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police arrested a man for a stabbing in the middle of the afternoon on State St. over the weekend.

According to a news release, a 20-year-old homeless man was stabbed on his hands and head around 2:15 p.m. Sunday on State St. near N. Lake St.

After talking to witnesses and looking over surveillance video, officers arrested Jordan Robinson, 33.

Investigators said the two know each other and the 20-year-old will survive.