Madison’s Matthews donates to MACC Fund

Madison native and current Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews made a large financial to the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc. (MACC Fund).

Matthews has committed to the MACC Fund to advance its mission to find a cure for childhood cancer and related blood disorders. In conjunction with this commitment two gifts will be made to benefit both the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison and Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee and are dedicated specifically to improving the patient, caregiver, and family experience.



Despite progress overall, pediatric cancer still causes over 1,800 deaths each year in the United States, making it the leading disease-related cause of death among children.



Matthews approached MACC Fund with the desire to make a major impact and connect the state and the two cities he calls home. He is an alumnus of James Madison Memorial High School in Madison and Marquette University in Milwaukee, and currently starts for the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks.



Matthews has committed one component of his charitable focus to curing childhood cancer in his home state by partnering with the MACC Fund.



“As a professional athlete, I feel a responsibility to use my platform to make a significant impact on the communities around me,” said Wesley Matthews. “Wisconsin is my home. The communities in Madison and Milwaukee have shaped me to be the man who I am today.

Working to help improve the lives of these children means so much to me because they are the future of our community and of the state of Wisconsin.

I want to support them not only financially, but through my actions. I hope I can inspire them just as much as they inspire me.”



The donations will enable MACC Fund to advance the goal of a world free of pediatric cancer by accelerating medical discovery and clinical care advancements to continue to improve survival rates and the patient experience for kids diagnosed with cancer or a blood disorder.