Mexico says drug cartels prey on mining companies

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has launched a special government guard force for mining operations, while admitting that drug cartels have preyed on the companies, many of which are foreign. The first 118 mine guards graduated Monday from a special training course. They are equipped with assault rifles. Public Safety Secretary Alfonso Durazo said “this will help resolve the attacks by organized crime in this sector of the economy.” Reports have long abounded that foreign gold and silver mines were being forced to make extortion payments to drug gangs. In past years, gangs have also stolen minerals or semi-refined metals directly from the mines.