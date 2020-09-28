Mother charged in fatal stabbing of 5-year-old Chicago girl

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a mother has been charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of her 5-year-old daughter on Chicago’s West Side over the weekend. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown told reporters on Monday that police believe 27-year-old Simone Austin cut Serenity Arrington’s throat on Saturday in their East Garfield Park home. He says Austin carried the child into the street, placed her body on the ground then lay down next to her. Austin has been taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder. She is scheduled to appear in court Monday. Brown says a motive for the slaying remains unclear.