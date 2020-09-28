MPD: East Madison home hit by gunfire

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating after an east side home with people inside was hit by gunfire overnight.

MPD was called to the 6000 block of Driscoll Drive at 1:20 a.m. Monday after several 911 callers reported hearing gunshots and seeing two vehicles speed away.

When officers got there they found a home that was hit seven times by gunfire. Two people were inside during the shooting, but no one was hurt.

The vehicles seen leaving the area were described as an SUV and a silver sedan with tinted windows.

If you have information on this incident, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or on the web at P3Tips.com.