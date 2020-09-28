New this week: Mariah Carey, Gloria Steinem & ‘South Park’

This week’s new entertainment releases There’s a starry film adaptation of the play “The Boys in the Band” on Netflix with Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer and Andrew Rannells. There’s also rarities from Mariah Carey and music from BLACKPINK. Or take a trip to Paris with Lily Collins for company: “Emily in Paris” is a 10-episode romantic comedy debuting Friday on Netflix. If laughter is good medicine, then it’s “South Park” to the rescue. The animated series from Trey Parker and Matt Stone takes on the coronavirus with an hourlong episode, “The Pandemic Special,” debuting Wednesday on Comedy Central.