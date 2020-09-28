One person dead after crash in Green County

TOWN OF SPRING GROVE (WKOW) -- A woman is dead after crashing her car into an embankment early Monday morning in Green County.

Sheriffs' officials say deputies responded to the crash around 1:50 a.m. at the intersection of State Highway 81/State Highway 11 and County Highway GG in the Town of Spring Grove.

Investigators say a 2010 Ford Escape traveling westbound on State Highway 81 left the roadway at the intersection with State Highway 11 and County Highway GG and went into a ditch before colliding with an embankment. The SUV then hit another embankment, entered private property, and collided with machinery and an unoccupied storage building, according to sheriffs officials.

Sheriff's officials say a 42-year-old woman from Clinton was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

Traffic was closed on County Highway GG for about two hours. The crash remains under investigation.