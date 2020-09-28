Pardeeville High School student tests positive for COVID-19, assignments moved online

PARDEEVILLE (WKOW) -- In-person classes at Pardeeville High School were called off for Monday and Tuesday this week after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

For both days, all assignments will be distributed online through Google Classrooms, according to a letter sent to parents and obtained by 27 News.

The letter to families is dated Sunday, Sept. 27, and signed by High School Principal Jason LeMay.

The school district and health officials will use the two days away from campus to conduct contact tracing.

The letter made no mention of what would happen to extra curricular activities. The school district promised more details would be sent to families Monday afternoon.