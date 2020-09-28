Police seek man who robbed grocery store in Markesan

MARKESAN (WKOW) -- Markesan police are looking for a man they say robbed a grocery story Sunday night and got away with cash.

Police were called about 9 p.m. Sunday for a report of an armed robbery at Ted's Piggly Wiggly on Margaret Street, according to a news release.

Police say they were told the robber entered the store wearing a face mask and sunglasses and acted as if he was shopping.

When the robber got to the checkout, he pointed to what appeared to be a gun in his waistband and demanded money, according to police.

He then left the store with cash.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Markesan police at 920-398-2121 or the tip line at 800-438-8436.