Pompeo meets with Greek foreign minister

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has met with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, the first leg of a five-day regional tour that will include Italy, the Vatican and Croatia. Tension in the eastern Mediterranean is to feature prominently during Pompeo’s two-day stay in Greece, which started Monday and will include a visit to the Souda Bay naval base on the southern island of Crete. Frequently testy relations between Greece and neighboring Turkey have deteriorated sharply this year, particularly over maritime boundaries and exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean. The dramatic escalation in tension led to fears of war between the two NATO members.