President Trump to campaign in Wisconsin Saturday

UPDATE (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to make campaign stops in La Crosse and Green Bay on Saturday.

Details for the visits were published on the Trump Campaign's website.

The La Crosse stop will come first, with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. The event itself will begin around 3:30 p.m. at La Crosse Regional Airport.

That evening, the president will visit Green Bay. Doors at the Austin Straubel International Airport will open at 3 p.m. and the event itself will begin around 6 p.m.

Trump last visited Wisconsin earlier this month with a rally in Mosinee.

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW)—Eric Trump will make a stop in central Wisconsin this week.

According to the Trump Campaign, Eric Trump will be speaking at Schuette, Inc. on Thursday, Oct. 1 for a "Make America Great" event. Doors are scheduled to open at 6:30 p.m., with the event beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Earlier this month, Donald Trump Jr spoke at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Rothschild.