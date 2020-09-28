Q&A: Copeland looks to her youth in new kids book ‘Bunheads’

NEW YORK (AP) — Dancer Misty Copeland has a new book out for children, “Bunheads,” the story of a young Copeland in her first ballet class and first dance production —the classic ballet “Coppelia.” In the book, the celebrated ballerina not only pays tribute to key figures in her youth, but seeks to explore themes of friendship among dancers, the need for a support system, and the importance of having enough confidence to try something new. Confidence is a quality that Copeland says was often lacking in her journey from a childhood of modest means in California to becoming the most famous ballerina in America — and the first female Black principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre.