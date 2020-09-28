Church says Cardinal Pell returning to Vatican in crisis

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A church agency says Cardinal George Pell will return to the Vatican soon for the first time since he was cleared of child sex crimes five months ago. Pell was formerly the finance minister for Pope Francis, who last week fired one of Pell’s most powerful opponents, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, over a financial scandal. CathNews, an information agency of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference, said Pell will fly to Rome on Tuesday. CathNews cited “sources close to” Pell. Pell served 13 months in prison for child sex crimes before Australia’s High Court acquitted him in April of molesting two choir boys in the late 1990s when he was archbishop of Melbourne.