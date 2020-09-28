Russia’s Navalny visited by German chancellor in hospital

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has confirmed reports that German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited him in a Berlin hospital where he was being treated for what German authorities determined was nerve agent poisoning. “There was a meeting, but one shouldn’t call it secret,” Navalny said in a tweet Monday, referring to media reports alleging that Merkel made a secret visit to the Charite hospital where he remained for 32 days. He said it was a private visit and a conversation with the family, adding that “I’m very grateful to chancellor Merkel for visiting me in the hospital.”